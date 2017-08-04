Scores and Schedule
Thursday's Games
CFL
Calgary 41 Toronto 24
---
NFL pre-season
Dallas 20 Arizona 18
---
MLB
American League
Boston 9 Chicago White Sox 5
Cleveland 5 N.Y. Yankees 1
Texas 4 Minnesota 1
Kansas City 6 Seattle 4
Detroit 7 Baltimore 5
Tampa Bay 5 Houston 3
National League
Milwaukee 2 St. Louis 1
Arizona 10 Chicago Cubs 8
Colorado 5 N.Y. Mets 4
Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 0
L.A. Dodgers 7 Atlanta 4
Interleague
L.A. Angels 5 Philadelphia 4
San Francisco 11 Oakland 2
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Hamilton at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Detroit (Verlander 6-7) at Baltimore (Gausman 8-7), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-4) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Perez 5-9) at Minnesota (Colon 2-9), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Valdez 1-0) at Houston (Peacock 9-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 11-3) at Kansas City (Hammel 5-8), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Cotton 5-8) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 5-10), 10:07 p.m.
National League
Washington (Strasburg 10-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-3), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Leake 7-9) at Cincinnati (Wojciechowski 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Wood 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Nova 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 6-9) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Conley 4-3) at Atlanta (Dickey 6-7), 7:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-6) at Colorado (Gray 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Walker 6-5) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 1-4), 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Milwaukee (Davies 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Faria 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
---
