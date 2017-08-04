Sports

Scores and Schedule

Thursday's Games

CFL

Calgary 41 Toronto 24

---

NFL pre-season

Dallas 20 Arizona 18

---

MLB

American League

Boston 9 Chicago White Sox 5

Cleveland 5 N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas 4 Minnesota 1

Kansas City 6 Seattle 4

Detroit 7 Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay 5 Houston 3

National League

Milwaukee 2 St. Louis 1

Arizona 10 Chicago Cubs 8

Colorado 5 N.Y. Mets 4

Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 0

L.A. Dodgers 7 Atlanta 4

Interleague

L.A. Angels 5 Philadelphia 4

San Francisco 11 Oakland 2

---

Friday's Games

(All times Eastern)

CFL

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Detroit (Verlander 6-7) at Baltimore (Gausman 8-7), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-4) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Garcia 5-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Perez 5-9) at Minnesota (Colon 2-9), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Valdez 1-0) at Houston (Peacock 9-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 11-3) at Kansas City (Hammel 5-8), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Cotton 5-8) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 5-10), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Washington (Strasburg 10-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-3), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Leake 7-9) at Cincinnati (Wojciechowski 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Wood 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Nova 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 6-9) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Conley 4-3) at Atlanta (Dickey 6-7), 7:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-6) at Colorado (Gray 3-2), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Walker 6-5) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 1-4), 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee (Davies 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Faria 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular