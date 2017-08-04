The Latest: Hundreds line up at PSG store for Neymar jerseys

PARIS — The Latest on Brazil soccer star Neymar's move from Barcelona to PSG (all times local):

11:06 a.m.

Hundreds of fans are lining up on the Champs-Elysees to get their hands on the first Paris Saint-Germain jerseys emblazoned with Neymar's name after his world-record transfer.

The shirts cost 155 euros ($184).

When posters of the Brazilian, accompanied by the words "Welcome to a Paris Neymar Jr 10" were unveiled on windows of the flagship PSG club store, the crowd cheered.

Michael Biancolin, who had waited more than three hours, was the first fan to leave the store parading a yellow PSG shirt.