Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Calgary 41 Toronto 24
---
NFL pre-season
Dallas 20 Arizona 18
---
MLB
American League
Boston 9 Chicago White Sox 5
Cleveland 5 N.Y. Yankees 1
Texas 4 Minnesota 1
Kansas City 6 Seattle 4
Detroit 7 Baltimore 5
Tampa Bay 5 Houston 3
National League
Milwaukee 2 St. Louis 1
Arizona 10 Chicago Cubs 8
Colorado 5 N.Y. Mets 4
Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 0
L.A. Dodgers 7 Atlanta 4
Interleague
L.A. Angels 5 Philadelphia 4
San Francisco 11 Oakland 2
---
