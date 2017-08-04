Toronto Argonauts hope to know more about Ray's shoulder injury this weekend

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts continued assessing quarterback Ricky Ray's right shoulder injury Friday and expect to know his status when they reconvene Sunday.

Ray, 37, was injured in the third quarter of Toronto's 41-24 home loss to the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday night. When he got to the sideline, Ray tried throwing a football but was in visible discomfort.

Backup Cody Fajardo replaced Ray for the remainder of the contest. Ray finished 15-of-26 passing for 139 yards and a TD, the first time this season he hadn't thrown for over 300 yards in a game.

"Just a little sore," Ray said after the game, Toronto's third in 11 nights. "I took a shot in the (right) arm there, and it was aching a bit."

Ray has been sacked a CFL-hight 20 times this season.

The injury is definitely a concern for the Argos as Ray missed 15 games in 2015 recovering from off-season shoulder surgery.