Trial date set for man accused in shooting of Stampeder Mylan Hicks

CALGARY — A December 2018 trial date has been set for a man charged in the shooting death of a Canadian Football League player last year.

Nelson Tony Lugela has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Mylan Hicks, a 23-year-old defensive back who was on the practice roster of the Calgary Stampeders.

Defence lawyer Alain Hepner says the trial is expected to last two weeks.

Lugela was charged last September following the early-morning shooting of Hicks outside of a Calgary nightclub called the Marquee Beer Market and Stage.

Police said an altercation that involved several people inside the nightclub moved outside after it closed.

Several members of the Stampeders were in the bar at the time.

A gun was recovered at the scene.