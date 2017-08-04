Trophies stolen from home of former US Open runner-up Vinci

ROME — Former U.S. Open runner-up Roberta Vinci says her tennis trophies have been stolen.

Vinci writes on Instagram, "Unfortunately, a few days ago a group of thieves entered my house in Taranto and stole valuable objects. ... including some objects for which the economic value is not even comparable to their emotional value to me: the trophies that I won over my career."

While Vinci did not specify if the silver platter she was awarded for her runner-up finish in the 2015 U.S. Open was among the pieces stolen, she posted a picture of herself holding the platter. Vinci lost to fellow Italian Flavia Pennetta in the final.

The 37th-ranked Vinci has won 10 singles titles and 25 doubles titles on the WTA Tour and also helped Italy to win four Fed Cup championships.