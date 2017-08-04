Trout homers, Angels rally for 2 in 8th to beat Phillies 5-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout hit an early two-run homer and the Los Angeles Angels scored twice in the eighth inning to edge Philadelphia 5-4 on Thursday night for their 12th consecutive victory over the Phillies.

Andrelton Simmons keyed the decisive rally with a double and scored the go-ahead run on a high wild pitch by Luis Garcia (1-2).

Yusmeiro Petit (3-0) threw two scoreless innings in relief, and Bud Norris pitched the ninth for his 17th save.

Trout went deep against Jerad Eickhoff in the first, but the Phillies took the lead in the second on a two-run homer from Nick Williams and a two-run single by Freddy Galvis.

Los Angeles pulled within a run in the fourth when Kaleb Cowart doubled, went to third on a flyout and scored on Ramon Flores' sacrifice fly.

The eighth-inning rally began with an 11-pitch walk to Luis Valbuena. Simmons doubled pinch-runner Cliff Pennington to third, and he scored when C.J. Cron grounded out off the glove of Garcia.

Simmons dashed home when Garcia uncorked his wild pitch.

Eickhoff allowed three runs and three hits in six innings. He walked four and struck out five.

Angels starter Parker Bridwell lasted five innings, giving up four runs and six hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: C Andrew Knapp left in the bottom of the second with a bruise after taking a foul ball off the top of his right hand. ... OFs Aaron Altherr (sore hamstring) and Williams (sick) both returned to the lineup after sitting out the first two games of the series.

Angels: OF Cameron Maybin (strained right knee) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Friday at Triple-A Salt Lake. ... OF Kole Calhoun, who hasn't played since Sunday because of a sore hamstring, is expected to start Friday. He entered as a pinch hitter Thursday. . 3B Yunel Escobar (sore lower back) was held out for a second consecutive game as a precaution. . RHP Garrett Richards, out since April 7 with a biceps injury, has been cleared to start throwing off a mound.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Vince Velasquez (2-6) opens a three-game series at Colorado on Friday. Velasquez is coming off his best start of the season after holding the Braves scoreless for six innings on Sunday.

Angels: RHP Troy Scribner is scheduled to make his first career start Friday at home in the opener of a three-game series against Oakland. The 26-year-old Scribner has appeared in two games in relief, allowing two earned runs in four innings.

