UEFA charges Polish club over banner honouring Nazi victims

NYON, Switzerland — Polish football club Legia Warsaw is facing a disciplinary charge from UEFA after its fans displayed a vast banner commemorating Poles killed by the Nazis.

Legia fans displayed the banner, which was the width of an entire stand, during Wednesday's Champions League qualifier against Kazakh team FC Astana.

It marked the Warsaw Uprising of 1944, when Polish resistance fighters captured large parts of the capital city but were eventually crushed by occupying German forces.

Along with a picture of a German soldier with a gun to the head of a child, the banner said 160,000 people were killed during the uprising and "thousands of them were children."