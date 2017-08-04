Woodruff wins major league debut as Brewers beat Rays 2-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brandon Woodruff allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings of his major league debut and Orlando Arcia homered and scored both runs Friday night in the Milwaukee Brewers' 2-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Arcia's three hits included a triple off Rays starter Jake Faria in the third and his 10th home run of the season in the eighth. Eric Thames followed the triple with an RBI single.

Woodruff (1-0) had been slated to make his major league debut at St. Louis on June 13 but was scratched by a tight hamstring. After a stint on the disabled list he made three Triple-A rehab starts, throwing a maximum of 69 pitches.

The 24-year-old right-hander walked two and struck out six, throwing 97 pitches.

Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his 21st save, recording three of the game's 25 strikeouts.

Faria (5-2) gave up one run on four hits while striking out nine in six innings.

The Rays left the bases loaded in each of the first two innings and put eight of their first 14 batters on base without scoring.

Tampa Bay's most serious scoring threat came in the seventh, when Evan Longoria doubled off reliever Josh Hader with Corey Dickerson on first base. Dickerson was thrown out at the plate on a relay throw by Arcia.

Logan Morrison had three of Tampa Bay's nine hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

BREWERS: RHP Chase Anderson, who was placed on the disabled list June 29 with a left oblique strain, will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday or Wednesday. ... C Steven Vogt (left knee sprain) had his first batting practice session. His next step will be to catch a BP session.

RAYS: IF Daniel Robertson was activated after spending almost six weeks on the disabled list with neck spasms, which were cured by a nerve-block injection. Robertson started at shortstop.

RELIEF FOR THE RELIEVERS

The Rays optioned LHP Blake Snell and recalled LHP Jose Alvarado in a move designed to provide relief for an overworked bullpen. With Alvarado and Robertson, the Rays have seven players, including five pitchers, who were not on the active roster when they ended their last homestand July 26.

UP NEXT