Angels rally with 4 runs in seventh to stun A's 8-6

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Daniel Coulombe opened the seventh with three straight walks, pinch-hitter Luis Valbuena hit a tying, two-run single off Blake Treinen that sparked a four-run inning, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Oakland Athletics 8-6 Friday night for their fourth straight win.

Yunel Escobar singled in the go-ahead run with a slow chopper that third baseman Kevin Chapman could not field cleanly, and Mike Trout hit an RBI single for a two-run lead.

With six wins in eight games, the Angels (55-55) reached .500 for the first time in a month and closed within two games for the second AL wild-card berth.

Jesse Chavez (6-10) made his first relief appearance since being moved back to the bullpen to earn the win. Bud Norris pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer and Khris Davis doubled in two more for the A's, but the Oakland could not hold a 6-2 lead.

Coulombe (2-2) started the seventh and walked all three batters he faced, on 15 pitches. Treinen took over and gave up Valbuena's hit.

Escobar hit a bouncer to third base but Chapman bobbled the exchange on what was ruled an infield hit as the go-ahead run scored. Trout added an RBI single.

Cliff Pennington singled in two runs in the sixth to pull the Angels within two.

FIRST START

The Angels' Troy Scribner gave up only two hits in four-plus innings but walked five and allowed five runs — two earned — in his first major league start.

SHOEMAKER TROUBLE

Los Angeles right-hander Matt Shoemaker, who has not pitched since developing a sore forearm on June 14, could be headed for surgery. The Angels said his forearm issue resurfaced during a bullpen session Friday and that "surgical intervention" was now a consideration. He was diagnosed with radial nerve compression.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: Currently have five players on the disabled list, matching their season-low.

Angels: Right-hander Garrett Richards threw a 20-pitch bullpen session, all fastballs, and came out convinced he will pitch again this season. Expected to be the team's No.1 starter, Richards made only one start before being sidelined with a biceps nerve issue. ... Outfielder Kole Calhoun (sore hamstring) returned to the lineup for the first time since Sunday and went 2 for 4.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Paul Blackburn (2-1, 3.05) is scheduled to make his seventh career start and first against the Angels on Saturday. He got the win in his last start against the Giants despite giving up a career-high five runs in 6 1/3 innings.

