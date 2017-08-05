Anthony Jackson-Hamel scores late to rally Impact past Orlando City

MONTREAL — Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored in the 84th minute as the Montreal Impact came from behind to beat Orlando City SC 2-1 on Saturday.

Jackson-Hamel scored five minutes after coming into the game as a substitute as the Impact (7-8-6) snapped a two-game losing skid. Ignacio Piatti also scored for Montreal in the second half, finding the back of the net from the penalty spot in the 48th minute.

Cyle Larin scored for Orlando City (8-9-6), which remains winless in MLS in its last four games.

With the game tied at 1-1 and time winding down, Blerim Dzemaili found a streaking Jackson-Hamel on the edge of the box. The 24-year-old homegrown player fired a shot between the legs of defender Jose Aja and just out of goalkeeper Joe Bendik's reach.

The victory put Montreal in 9th place in the Eastern Conference, five points from the final playoff position.

Piatti got the comeback going three minutes into the second half, to the relief of the 20,801 fans at Saputo Stadium — Montreal's first sell-out crowd of the season.

The Argentine weaved his way through Orlando's defence before being taken down in the box by Aja. The Impact midfielder would have been clear on goal.

Piatti fired hard and low in the bottom right corner. Bendik guessed right and got his hand on the ball but couldn't stop the shot.

Piatti almost netted a second when his curled attempt from the edge of the box rang off the crossbar in the 72nd minute.

It looked like the visitors would snap their winless streak when they scored an early goal.

Larin is Orlando City's best goal scorer and he added to his tally against the Impact. The Canadian international jumped on a mistake by Marco Donadel in the 12th minute for his team-leading ninth of the season.

Larin and Donadel tussled for the ball in Montreal's half, with the Impact midfielder choosing to send a back pass to Evan Bush. The pass was too weak and Bush was forced to charge, but Larin got to it first and poked it into the back of the net for his first goal since May 31.

Major League Soccer introduced the new video assistant referee (VAR) across the league on Saturday. The VAR reviews video throughout matches to confirm or overturn the referee's calls in four instances: goals, penalty kicks, straight red cards and in cases of mistaken identity.

The video assistant referee was not utilized in Saturday's contest in Montreal.