Braves call up top pitching prospect Max Fried

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have called up left-hander Max Fried, one of the team's top prospects, to pitch out of the bullpen.

He's the second prospect to join the Braves this week after second baseman Ozzie Albies was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett

Fried, the No. 7 overall draft pick of 2012, was traded from San Diego to Atlanta in December 2014, four months after having Tommy John surgery. After missing 2015, he went 8-7 with a 3.93 ERA in 20 starts and one relief appearance for Single-A Rome last year.

The 23-year-old Fried struggled this season with a blister, going 2-11 with a 5.92 ERA in 19 starts for Double-A Mississippi. After sitting out a month, he allowed no earned runs, 12 baserunners and struck out nine in his last 10 innings.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Fried will begin his career in relief, but he could get a chance to make spot start.

Right-hander Jason Hursh was optioned to Gwinnett. Infielder Jace Peterson was recalled from Gwinnett to take the spot of Sean Rodriguez, who was traded to Pittsburgh earlier in the day.

