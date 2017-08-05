Goins' RBI single in 10th lifts Blue Jays past Astros, 4-3

HOUSTON — Ryan Goins hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied for a 4-3 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday night.

Goins hit the two-out single to left field off Francisco Liriano (6-7), and Rob Refsnyder touched home plate with his left hand just before Brian McCann tagged him. The Astros challenged the call, which stood after a nearly two-minute review.

Ryan Tepera (6-1) threw two innings for the win, and Roberto Osuna got the last three outs for his 28th save.

Kevin Pillar tied it at 3-3 in the seventh, beating the throw home on Jose Bautista's fielder's choice to first.

Josh Reddick hit a two-run homer in the first to give Houston a 2-1 lead, and Tyler White hit a solo home run off the train tracks in left field to lead off the third and put the Astros ahead 3-2. White's home run was his third homer in two games.

Josh Donaldson hit an RBI double to deep centre in the first, and Bautista tied the game at 2-2, with a run-scoring grounder in the second.

Marco Estrada gave up three runs and five hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings. The right-hander had his third straight good start but has not won since May 27.

Charlie Morton allowed three runs and seven hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings.

TRAINING ROOM

Astros: C Evan Gattis was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list after getting hit in the head with a backswing Thursday. "We are hopeful that it might just be the seven days, but at this point, we don't know," manager A.J. Hinch said. Houston recalled C Juan Centeno from Triple-A Fresno. ... OF George Springer (left quad discomfort) ran the bases Saturday, Hinch said. Hinch is hopeful that he could return as soon as the Chicago series, which starts Tuesday. ... RHP Will Harris (right shoulder inflammation) will travel with the team on the upcoming road trip and should start a throwing program soon, Hinch said.

BAGWELL HONORED

Jeff Bagwell was honoured in a pregame ceremony for entering the Hall of Fame last weekend. Bagwell played his entire 15-year career with the Astros and has his number retired by the club. Former teammate Lance Berkman, former manager Phil Garner and Astros President Reid Ryan were among those who spoke during the ceremony.

ROSTER MOVES

Blue Jays: Toronto designated RHP Mike Bolsinger for assignment Saturday and called up Taylor Cole from Triple-A Buffalo.

Astros: Houston called up INF J.D. Davis from Triple-A Fresno on Saturday. Davis went 1 for 4, with three strikeouts, in his debut. The Astros optioned INF A.J. Reed to Fresno after Friday's game.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (10-5) will look for his third straight win when he takes the mound in the series finale Sunday. Stroman allowed four runs in seven innings in his last start and hasn't lost since July 3.