Goldschmidt stays hot, Diamondbacks edge Giants 2-1

SAN FRANCISCO — Paul Goldschmidt had three hits to help rookie Anthony Banda earn his first career win, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Friday night to continue the franchise's best start in nearly 15 years.

David Peralta doubled and reached twice to help the Diamondbacks (63-46) beat Madison Bumgarner and the Giants in the first matchup between the NL West rivals since early April.