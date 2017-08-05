Ieremia resigns as Samoa national coach
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The Samoa Rugby Union says it has accepted the resignation of national coach Alama Ieremia after the Pacific nation's disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign.
In a statement, Ieremia said he resigned "with heavy heart" but "the losses of this campaign have proven too costly for everyone. I feel I still have much to give this role ... but as head coach I alone must take full responsibility for our results."