Longtime Eagles executive Jim Gallagher dies at 88

Philadelphia Eagles executive Jim Gallagher has died after spending almost a half-century with the team. He was 88.

The team said he died Friday but did not give other details.

Gallagher joined the Eagles in 1949 and retired in 1995. He was named personnel director in 1957 and later was public relations director, sales and marketing director, alumni relations director and travelling secretary.

Gallagher worked with 17 head coaches and for 12 owners, general managers and team presidents during his 46 years with the organization. He is one of two team executives inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Gallagher "one of the kindest and most remarkable men you could ever meet" and said his impact on the club was "far reaching."

