Mariners put Hernandez on DL, recall Gonzalez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Seattle Mariners put Felix Hernandez on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, retroactive to Wednesday, with biceps tendinitis.

Hernandez was scheduled to start Saturday night against the Kansas City Royals. Left-hander Marco Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to take his rotation turn.

This is Hernandez's second trip to the disabled this season. He was out April 26 to June 23 with shoulder bursitis. He is 3-2 with a 4.02 ERA in eight starts since coming off the disabled list. In his previous start Monday at Texas, he allowed four runs on six hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision.

Gonzales was acquired in a July 21 trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for outfielder on Tyler O'Neill. He went 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA in two starts with Tacoma.