Penguins captain Crosby to take Cup on parade to his junior town Rimouski

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Sidney Crosby is bringing the Stanley Cup to Rimouski, Que., where the Pittsburgh Penguins star played junior hockey.

The Rimouski Oceanic announced that Crosby will take part in a parade with the Cup on Monday afternoon that will wind up at the team's home rink, the Colisee Financiere Sun Life.

Crosby is scheduled to take part in a parade in Halifax the same day.

The three-time Cup champion from Cole Harbour, N.S., is to celebrate his 30th birthday on Monday.