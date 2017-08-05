Sapong leads Union in 3-1 win over FC Dallas

CHESTER, Pa. — C.J. Sapong started and finished the scoring for Philadelphia in a 3-1 win Saturday night, giving the Union its first-ever win over FC Dallas while aiding the team's playoff chances.

The Union came in 0-5-4 against Dallas, which had league-low two defeats away from home.

Sapong scored in the 17th minute on an assist from Haris Medunjanin and Ilsinho, who then scored unassisted just 5 minutes later for the Union (8-5-10). Sapong scored at the 68th minute on another assist from Ilsinho.