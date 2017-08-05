Scores and Schedule
A
A
Share via Email
Friday's Games
CFL
Winnipeg 33 Ottawa 30
Edmonton 33 Hamilton 28
---
MLB
American League
Detroit 5 Baltimore 2
Boston 3 Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings
Cleveland 7 N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 8 Texas 4
Houston 16 Toronto 7
Seattle 5 Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 8 Oakland 6
National League
Washington 4 Chicago Cubs 2
Cincinnati 3 St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 6 N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 5 Miami 3
Pittsburgh 10 San Diego 6
Colorado 4 Philadelphia 3
Arizona 2 San Francisco 1
Interleague
Milwaukee 2 Tampa Bay 0
---
Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Saskatchewan at BC, 7 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Detroit (VerHagen 0-1) at Baltimore (Miley 5-9), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 2-3) at Boston (Pomeranz 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 7-6) at Cleveland (Salazar 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 5-1) at Minnesota (Gibson 6-8), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 4-7) at Houston (Morton 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 5-4) at Kansas City (Duffy 7-6), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-1), 9:07 p.m.
National League
Washington (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 8-9), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 5-3), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Cole 9-7), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Straily 7-7) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 9-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-6) at Colorado (Gray 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Walker 6-5) at San Francisco (Stratton 0-2), 9:05 p.m.
Interleague
Milwaukee (Davies 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 9-7), 6:10 p.m.
---
MLS
FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto FC at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
---