Sri Lanka reaches 209-2, needing 230 to avoid innings defeat

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Kusal Mendis hit a fighting century and shared 191 runs with opener Dimuth Karunaratne as Sri Lanka battled to escape innings defeat against India in the second cricket test on Saturday.

Sri Lanka was forced to follow on with a 439-run first innings deficit after India bowled them out for 183 in its first innings. However they ended the third day well on 209 for two but still needing 230 runs to make India bat again.

Mendis was out for 110 a few overs before close of play caught by wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha off seamer Hardik Pandya. He faced 135 deliveries and hit 17 boundaries.

Karunaratne was unbeaten on 92 batting with night watchman Malinda Pushpakumara on two.