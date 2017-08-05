Without Neymar, PSG wins season-opener against Amiens

PARIS — Without Neymar on the pitch, Edinson Cavani and Javier Pastore scored a goal each to give Paris Saint-Germain a 2-0 win against promoted Amiens in their French season-opener on Saturday.

World-record signing Neymar was ineligible to play as PSG coach Unai Emery opted for a 4-3-3 formation with Pastore and Angel Di Maria supporting Cavani.

Just like the fans, Neymar watched from the stands because the French league did not receive his international transfer certificate before Friday night's deadline despite his 222 million euro ($262 million) move being completed the previous day.

Hired a few weeks before Neymar this summer, Brazil defender Dani Alves was given his first start, while Alphonse Areola was prefered to Kevin Trapp in goal.

Promoted Amiens has the smallest budget of the league with 25 million euros — not much more than a tenth of what PSG paid for Neymar — and it showed. Amiens gave the ball away immediately after kickoff with a long ball that went out of bounds.

The visitors were then pegged back into their own half until the break.

Arguably the man of the match, Cavani was a constant threat with his runs and the 34-year-old Alves showed age is not slowing him down.

Bossing the midfield and enjoying possession, PSG combined well in Amiens' box with a series of quick passes that unsettled Amiens's back four, although it took Emery's side some time to find the net.

The hosts had two good chances in the first 10 minutes but Cavani sent the first over, then fired wide after being set up by Di Maria on both occasions.

PSG's next chance came in the 18th minute from a corner that ended with Adrien Rabiot, but his header flew over the bar. Rabiot tested Regis Gurtner with a low shot soon after the half-hour, yet his strike was too weak and comfortably stopped.

Cavani finally broke the deadlock with three minutes left in the first half from Alves' assist. The Uruguay striker controlled the ball with his right foot and slotted home with his left into the bottom corner.

PSG kept dominating after the interval as Di Maria produced a good save from Gurtner with a left-footed volley from Marco Verratti's precise pass, and Cavani had another shot blocked in the 75th.

Pastore doubled PSG's lead in the 80th at the end of a counterattack after Verratti released the ball for Cavani, who sent it to the Argentine midfielder to finish off the slick passing move with a calm finish.