Yankees' Holliday out with back issue, could go on DL

CLEVELAND — Slumping New York Yankees slugger Matt Holliday could be headed to the disabled list with a sore lower back.

Holliday tweaked his back swinging during Friday's 7-2 loss to the Indians and was not in the lineup Saturday night. Holliday has had back issues before and manager Joe Girardi said the club will evaluate the severity of his injury before making a move.

Holliday is batting just .136 (11 for 81) with one homer and four RBIs since the All-Star break. Overall, he's hitting .229 with 16 homers and 51 RBIs in 88 games. He missed time earlier this season with a viral infection.

Girardi said sometimes it makes more sense to put players on the DL because it's now only 10 games instead of 15.