A's rally with 5 runs in eighth to stun Angels, 11-10

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Bruce Maxwell's two-run single completed a dramatic five-run, two-out comeback in the eighth inning, and the Oakland Athletics stunned the Los Angeles Angels 11-10 on Sunday.
The Angels led 10-5 after the sixth but couldn't hold on against an A's team that hammered them with 18 hits, including three home runs and six doubles.
Down 10-6 in the eighth, Khris Davis hit a three-run homer off reliever Blake Parker to ignite the Oakland comeback. Parker had not allowed a run in 27 consecutive appearances at home.
After Ryon Healy doubled, the Angels went to Bud Norris (1-5), but the closer gave up a run-scoring single to Chad Pinder, a double to Matt Chapman and then the two-run single to Maxwell.
Josh Smith (2-0) picked up the win in relief. Blake Treinen, Oakland's seventh reliever, earned his fifth overall save and second with the A's.