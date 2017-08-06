Arsenal beats Chelsea in shootout to win Community Shield

LONDON — Arsenal collected the Community Shield after beating Chelsea 4-1 in a penalty shootout on Sunday that used an experimental format mixing up the order of the spotkicks.

After the traditional curtain-raiser to the English season ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, Olivier Giroud scored the winning penalty. The striker ensured the FA Cup holders opened the season just as they finished the last campaign — by beating the Premier League champions to secure silverware at Wembley Stadium.

It was a meeting at English soccer's national stadium in March that saw soccer's lawmakers agree to test out a new pattern that would see the order mixed up between teams A and B to ABBAABBAAB.

Only six penalties were required in Sunday's game after Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and striker Alvaro Morata both missed in succession. Arsenal duo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Giroud then both converted their kicks to clinch the victory.

Chelsea had led during the game, with Victor Moses scoring inside a minute of the second half.

But Arsenal levelled immediately after gaining a man advantage. Pedro Rodriguez, wearing a mask after being injured on Chelsea's pre-season tour of Asia, was dismissed in the 80th minute for a studs-up sliding challenge on Mohamed Elneny.