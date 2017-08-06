B.C. Lions agree to terms with free agent defensive end Ricky Foley

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions agreed to terms with free agent Ricky Foley on Sunday, bringing the defensive lineman back to the organization that drafted him 11 years ago.

Foley, of Courtice, Ont., was selected by the Lions in the first round, fourth overall, out of York University in 2006. He spent his first four CFL seasons with B.C., winning a Grey Cup in 2006.

Foley was released by the Toronto Argonauts in March.

The 35-year-old had said on Twitter that he had been released via a text message. The Argos made the move official in a statement after Foley took to social media to release the news.

The six-foot-two, 258-pound Foley joined Toronto in 2010 and remained through the 2012 season before spending the 2013 ad 2014 campaigns with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Foley rejoined the Argos in 2015.

He played in 76 career regular-season games and five playoff contests with Toronto, registering 184 tackles, 20 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. He was named the top Canadian in Toronto's 35-22 win over Calgary in the 100th Grey Cup game at Rogers Centre in 2012.