Bills tackle Glenn reassured after seeing foot specialist

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills starting left tackle Cordy Glenn has returned to practice and feels reassured after having a nagging left foot injury examined by a specialist.

Without discussing the exact nature of the injury, Glenn says a plan has been put in place freeing him up to practice following his visit to Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday. Glenn said visited Anderson to get a better understanding of why his foot has been bothering him for much of the off-season .

Glenn expects to be ready for the start of the regular season and answered, "No, not right now," when asked if he feels there is any risk of aggravating the injury.

The Bills' top-paid offensive lineman spoke after practicing with the starting unit Sunday. Glenn was held out the previous two sessions, and had been limited during the first six practices of training camp.

