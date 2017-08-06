Sports

Blacker scores OT winner as Canada beats HC Sochi in Sochi Hockey Open

SOCHI, Russia — Jesse Blacker scored 1:36 into overtime to lift Canada's men's hockey team to a 1-0 win over HC Sochi on Sunday in its first game at the Sochi Hockey Open.

Blacker took a pass from teammate Justin Azevedo and his shot deflected off a Sochi stick to beat goaltender Konstantin Barulin.

Justin Peters earned the shutout for the Canadians.

Canada plays Russia Monday in its second and final preliminary round game with a spot in the final on the line.

The tournament is being used as an evaluation process for head coach Willie Desjardins ahead of next year's Olympics in Pyeongchang.

