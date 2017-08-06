Former champ Timothy Bradley announces his retirement

LOS ANGELES — Former two-division world champion Timothy Bradley is retiring.

Bradley confirmed his decision Saturday night in a statement issued after he commentated on Vasyl Lomachenko's victory over Miguel Marriaga in downtown Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old Bradley went 33-2-1 with 13 knockouts in his career, winning titles at 140 and 147 pounds. He famously fought Manny Pacquiao three times, beating the Filipino star in a widely disputed decision in 2012 before losing two rematches by decision.

Bradley won a light welterweight title in 2008 and moved up four years later to claim Pacquiao's welterweight belt. Bradley defended that title in a sensational brawl with Ruslan Provodnikov in 2013, and he beat Juan Manuel Marquez by split decision seven months later.