Houston, Real Salt Lake play to a scoreless draw

SANDY, Utah — Houston and Real Salt Lake played to a scoreless draw Saturday night to keep their unbeaten streaks alive.

The Dynamo finished with just 10 men when midfielder Alex Lima drew two yellow cards in an 80-second span halfway through the second half.

Real Salt Lake outshot Houston 21-9.

Houston (9-7-7) now has played to a draw in three of its last four games. It was the Dynamo's second scoreless draw in the last month. The tie snapped the Dynamo's three-game winning streak against Salt Lake.