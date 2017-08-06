India spinner Jadeja banned for 3rd test vs Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Ravindra Jadeja has been suspended for one test after throwing the ball at a Sri Lanka batsman during his player-of-the-match performance in India's series-clinching win on the weekend.

The India spinner fielded the ball off his own bowling on day three and threw it back at Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne in what umpires deemed to be a dangerous manner.

The International Cricket Council said because of a previous breach of the players' code of conduct in a match against New Zealand last year, Jadeja was suspended for the third test, which starts Saturday, and fined 50 per cent of his match fee.