Jaguars release oft-injured safety Sample, sign Johnson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have released oft-injured safety James Sample, a fourth-round draft pick in 2015.

The Jaguars parted ways with Sample on Sunday, after he missed two practices with an apparent injury. The team signed journeyman Jeron Johnson to fill Sample's roster spot.

Sample, who played in college at Washington and Louisville, has spent most of his NFL career on injured reserve. He played in four games as a rookie before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury and sat out all of last year with an elbow injury.

Coach Doug Marrone says "You look to see who's competing and who has the best chance to make the team and who doesn't."

Johnson has played in 64 NFL games with Seattle (2011-14, 2016), Washington (2015) and Kansas City (2016). Current Jaguars defensive co-ordinator Todd Wash was on Seattle's staff in 2011-12.

Jacksonville also removed rookie fullback Marquez Williams from the physically unable to perform list.

