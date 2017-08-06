Kim holds on to win Women's British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — I.K. Kim has won the Women's British Open, hanging on with a 1-under 71 for a two-shot victory and her first major championship.

The victory at Kingsbarns Links comes five years after Kim missed a 14-inch putt to win the Kraft Nabisco Championship and then lost in a playoff. She had a six-shot lead going into the final round Sunday, and it was hard work.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England put enormous pressure on Kim by closing with a 64. She got within two shots of the 29-year-old South Korean, but Kim held her nerve down the closing stretch and closed with nine straight pars.

Kim finished at 18-under 270.

Michelle Wie closed with a 66 and tied for third with Caroline Masson and Georgia Hall.