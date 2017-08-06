Sports

Kim holds on to win Women's British Open

USA's Michelle Wie plays her approach shot into the 4th hole during day four of the 2017 Women's British Open at Kingsbarns Golf Links, St Andrews, Scotland, Sunday Aug. 6, 2017. (Kenny Smith/PA via AP)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — I.K. Kim has won the Women's British Open, hanging on with a 1-under 71 for a two-shot victory and her first major championship.

The victory at Kingsbarns Links comes five years after Kim missed a 14-inch putt to win the Kraft Nabisco Championship and then lost in a playoff. She had a six-shot lead going into the final round Sunday, and it was hard work.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England put enormous pressure on Kim by closing with a 64. She got within two shots of the 29-year-old South Korean, but Kim held her nerve down the closing stretch and closed with nine straight pars.

Kim finished at 18-under 270.

Michelle Wie closed with a 66 and tied for third with Caroline Masson and Georgia Hall.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., tied for 31st at 3 under.

