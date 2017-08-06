Lepchenko downs top qualifier Rybarikova to reach main draw at Rogers Cup

TORONTO — American Varvara Lepchenko downed top-seeded qualifier Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia 7-5, 6-0 on Sunday to advance to the main draw of the Rogers Cup.

Lepchenko, who defeated Canadian Gabriela Dabrowki in the first round of qualifiers Saturday, won 78 per cent of her break points against Rybarikova.

Lepchenko, ranked 70th in the world, needed one hour 20 minutes to dispatch her 33rd-ranked opponent.

Second-seed Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania advanced with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Lizette Cabrera while the third-seeded Naomi Osaka of Japan defeated Barbora Krejcikova 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

In other qualifiers at Aviva Centre, seventh-seed Sorana Cirstea earned her spot in the main draw, downing Camila Giorgi 6-4, 6-4 and 17th seed Heather Watson topped Maria Tatjana 6-3, 7-6 (8). Eighth-seed Ashleigh Barty bounced back from a 6-1 loss in her first set against Madison Brengle to beat the American in three sets.