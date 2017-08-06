Madison Keys outslugs CoCo Vandeweghe to win at Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. — Third-seeded Madison Keys outslugged No. 6 CoCo Vandeweghe 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Sunday to win the Bank of the West Classic in a thrilling display of power and serving by the two young American stars in their first career matchup.

Keys won her third career singles title and first on hardcourt playing under cloudless skies at Stanford. She finally got her chance in the ninth game of the second set, when Vandeweghe surrendered her first service game all week after she saved two break points that game.

Keys, who missed the first two months of the season following surgery on her left wrist, eliminated Wimbledon champion and top-seeded Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-2 in just 57 minutes Saturday night to snap Muguruza's nine-match winning streak and advance to her first final this year.

A day later, Keys needed nearly that amount of time to win the first-set tiebreaker. She brilliantly returned serve and routinely pumped in serves from 114-118 mph to keep Vandeweghe on the defensive.