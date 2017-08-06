MLS Capsules

WASHINGTON — Kofi Opare scored his first goal of the season as D.C. United played MLS-leading Toronto FC to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

D.C. United (5-14-4) managed just four shots — one on target — and its own goal tied the match in the 52nd minute. United, which snapped a six-game losing streak, is winless since beating Atlanta 2-1 on June 21.

Opare made it 1-0 in the sixth minute, heading home a corner kick by Lloyd Sam for D.C. United's first goal off a corner this season. It was Opare's third career MLS goal and first since May 13, 2015.

Toronto tied it after Victor Vazquez played a long, arcing pass to Jozy Altidore in the area. His cross through a crowded box was deflected and United's Jared Jeffrey's attempted clearance bounced off teammate Steve Birnbaum into the goal.

Toronto (12-3-8) is unbeaten in its last five.

UNION 3, FC DALLAS 1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — C.J. Sapong started and finished the scoring to give Philadelphia its first win against FC Dallas.

The Union came in 0-5-4 against Dallas, which had league-low two defeats away from home.

Sapong scored in the 17th minute on an assist from Haris Medunjanin and Ilsinho, who then scored unassisted just 5 minutes later for the Union (8-5-10). Sapong scored at the 68th minute on another assist from Ilsinho.

FC Dallas (9-8-4) saw the first-ever MLS use of video review overturn Maxi Urruti's potential goal in the 79th minute. Michael Barrios scored for Dallas in the second minute of stoppage time to register Dallas' only goal in its last two contests.

FIRE 4, REVOLUTION 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Polster scored his first goal of the season in the eighth minute to help Chicago beat New England.

Kei Kamara, with his fourth goal in his last three matches, tied it at the 24th minute on a header off a free kick from Lee Nguyen.

Chicago went ahead for good when Juninho scored his first goal as a member of the Fire in the 39th. Patrick Doody assisted on goals by Juninho, Michael de Leeuw and Luis Solignac.

Chicago (12-5-5) swept New England (7-10-5) in all three matches this season.

The Fire extended its home winning streak to nine games, the second longest home winning streak of all time. The Miami Fusion won nine straight at home from Aug. 4, 2000, to June 9 the following year.

SOUNDERS 4, MINNESOTA UNITED 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Clint Dempsey had two goals and one assists to help Seattle beat Minnesota in the first meeting between the teams.

Seattle (9-7-7) is unbeaten in its last seven games, including three consecutive shutouts, with its last loss coming on June 17 against New York City FC. The Sounders have back-to-back road clean sheets after posting just two since the beginning of last season before a 0-0 draw at Los Angeles on July 29.

Will Bruin rolled in a left-footer to open the scoring in the ninth minute, Dempsey scored on a header from point-blank range in the 18th, Jordan Morris put away a long feed from Nicolas Lodeiro in the 71st and Dempsey capped it in the 73rd.

Stefan Frei had four saves for his eighth shutout of the season.

Minnesota (6-13-4) has just one win in its last seven matches.

IMPACT 2, ORLANDO CITY SC 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored in the 84th minute to lift Montreal.

Jackson-Hamel scored five minutes after coming into the game as a substitute as the Impact (7-8-6) snapped a two-game skid. Ignacio Piatti also scored for Montreal in the second half, from the penalty spot in the 48th minute.

Cyle Larin scored for Orlando City (8-9-6).

With the score tied at 1-1 and time winding down, Blerim Dzemaili found a streaking Jackson-Hamel on the edge of the box. The 24-year-old fired a shot between the legs of defender Jose Aja and just out of goalkeeper Joe Bendik's reach.

RAPIDS 2, WHITECAPS 2

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Fredy Montero's goal in the 76th minute lifted Vancouver to a draw with Colorado.

Montero, who finished with three goals in July, picked up where he left off last month. He's now scored nine goals in 21 appearances this season. Montero's header off a free kick was the equalizer.

At the 72nd minute, Montero just missed and hit the right post with a soft tap from the centre of the box.

Colorado (6-12-3) went up 2-1 at the 54th minute on Kevin Doyle's fifth goal of the season with Marlon Hairston and Mohammed Saeid assisting. Hairston had a soft, no-look pass when he tapped the ball behind himself to a streaking Doyle who punched it in for the go-ahead goal.

Vancouver (9-8-4) took the quick lead when Tony Tchani scored unassisted just five minutes in. The Rapids' Alex Sjoberg countered 10 minutes later to knot the score.

EARTHQUAKES 2, CREW 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Marco Urena and Chris Wondolowski scored to help San Jose beat Columbus.

San Jose (9-9-5) has won two in a row after losing three straight. The Earthquakes have a four-game home win streak, their longest since winning six in a row in 2013.

Urena opened the scoring in the 42nd minute. Shea Salinas dropped a pass into the box to a charging Urena who cut inside to evade a defender and blasted it off the far post, into the net.

Wondolowski put away a cross from Tommy Thompson to make it 2-0 in the 56th minute. Thompson took a throw-in near the top-left corner of the box and raced toward the end line before finding Wondolowski who buried it in the top of the net.

Adam Jahn scored his first goal of the season in 76th for Columbus (10-12-2), which has lost three in a row.

DYNAMO 0, REAL SALT LAKE 0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Houston and Real Salt Lake played to a scoreless draw to keep their unbeaten streaks alive.

The Dynamo finished with just 10 men when midfielder Alex Lima drew two yellow cards in an 80-second span halfway through the second half.

Real Salt Lake outshot Houston 21-9.

Houston (9-7-7) now has played to a draw in three of its last four games. It was the Dynamo's second scoreless draw in the last month. The tie snapped the Dynamo's three-game winning streak against Salt Lake.