Newman seventh in pole vault, McBride cruises to 800 semifinal win

LONDON — Alysha Newman of London, Ont., finished seventh in the pole vault on Sunday for Canada's top result through three days of the world track and field championships.

The 23-year-old cleared 4.65 metres and then thought she had a medal in her sights before missing on her three attempts at 4.75.

Four Canadians clinched spots in finals, including Shawn Barber, the reigning world champion in pole vault.

The 23-year-old from Toronto was one of eight jumpers who cleared 5.70 metres.

Brandon McBride had Canada's finest performance of the day, leading from the gun en route to winning his 800-metre semifinal. The 23-year-old from Windsor, Ont., ran one minute 45.53 seconds, the third fastest time on the night.

Matt Hughes of Oshawa, Ont., secure his spot in the final of the 3,000-metre steeplechase. The 28-year-old was racing just his second steeplechase of the season after a collision with a fire hydrant while out on a run derailed his training for several weeks. He finished in 8:24.79, 13th fastest on the day.

Liz Gleadle of Vancouver threw 62.97 metres to qualify for the women's javelin final, the 10th best throw on the night.