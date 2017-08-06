Polster jumpstarts Fire in 4-1 win over Revolution

CHICAGO — Matt Polster scored his first goal of the season in the eighth minute to help the Chicago Fire beat the New England Revolution 4-1 on Saturday night.

Kei Kamara, with his fourth goal in his last three matches, tied it at the 24th minute on a header off a free kick from Lee Nguyen.

Chicago went ahead for good when Juninho scored his first goal as a member of the Fire in the 39th. Patrick Doody assisted on goals by Juninho, Michael de Leeuw and Luis Solignac.

Chicago (12-5-5) swept New England (7-10-5) in all three matches this season.