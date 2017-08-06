Rupp's 2-run double rallies Phillies past Rockies, 3-2.

DENVER — Cameron Rupp hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Sunday.

Rupp, who had been thrown out at home an inning earlier, drove the first pitch he saw from closer Greg Holland (2-2) into the gap in left- centre field, scoring Maikel Franco and Hyun Soo Kim. It was the second blown save in 36 chances for Holland.

Rupp finished with three hits and Franco homered for Philadelphia, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Edubray Ramos (1-7) pitched the eighth inning and Hector Neris got the last three outs for his 11th save.

The Rockies took a 2-1 lead in the seventh off starter Aaron Nola. The game was tied with two outs in the seventh when pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia worked a walk off Nola. He stole second and scored on Charlie Blackmon's third double of the game.

The Phillies nearly tied it off reliever Pat Neshek in the eighth, but shortstop Trevor Story threw out Rupp at home on pinch-hitter Andres Blanco's double into the left-field corner.

Nolan Arenado run-scoring single in the first gave Colorado a 1-0 lead and Franco tied it in the second with his 17th home run to left field.

Nola and Colorado starter Jeff Hoffman dueled deep into the game but didn't figure into the outcome. Hoffman allowed one run on four hits and struck out eight and was in line for the win until the Phillies' rally.

Nola allowed just two runs over seven innings. It was the ninth straight starts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: C Andrew Knapp caught a bullpen session and should return to action soon. Knapp took a foul ball off his right hand in Thursday's loss to the Angels but did not go on the disabled list.

Rockies: 2B DJ LeMahieu was scratched from the lineup with a left triceps contusion suffered when he was hit by a pitch in Saturday's game. ... LHP Jake McGee (back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and RHP Shane Carle to Triple-A Albuquerque. ... RHP Kyle Freeland (groin) played catch from about 75 feet Sunday morning. Freeland left Friday's game after throwing nine pitches and was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Philadelphia has not announced a starter for the opener of a three-game series in Atlanta on Tuesday.