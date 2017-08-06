Scores and Schedule
Saturday's Games
CFL
BC 30 Saskatchewan 15
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 4 Houston 3, 10 innings
Seattle at Kansas City, ppd.
Baltimore 5 Detroit 2
Boston 4 Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 2 Cleveland 1
Texas 4 Minnesota 1
Oakland 5 L.A. Angels 0
National League
Chicago Cubs 7 Washington 4
L.A. Dodgers 7 N.Y. Mets 4
San Diego 5 Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 7 Miami 2
St. Louis 4 Cincinnati 1
Colorado 8 Philadelphia 5
San Francisco 5 Arizona 4 (10 innings)
Interleague
Milwaukee 3 Tampa Bay 0
---
MLS
Philadelphia 3 Dallas 1
Toronto 1 D.C. 1
Montreal 2 Orlando 1
Seattle 4 Minnesota 0
Chicago 4 New England 1
Houston 0 Salt Lake 0
Vancouver 2 Colorado 2
San Jose 2 Columbus 1
---
Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 8-4) at Cleveland (Carrasco 10-4), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 3-9) at Boston (Fister 1-5), 1:35 p.m.
Detroit (Sanchez 3-1) at Baltimore (Jimenez 4-7), 1:35 p.m.
Texas (Martinez 3-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 9-5), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 10-5) at Houston (Fiers 7-6), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 4-3) at Kansas City (Kennedy 4-7), 2:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 8-6) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 5-12), 3:37 p.m.
National League
St. Louis (Wainwright 11-5) at Cincinnati (Bailey 3-5), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Urena 9-5) at Atlanta (Sims 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 5-12) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 6-5), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 8-6), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 8-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 6-3), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 8-10) at San Francisco (Samardzija 6-11), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 2-4), 8:05 p.m.
Interleague
Milwaukee (Nelson 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Archer 8-6), 1:10 p.m.
---
MLS
Los Angeles at Portland, 2 p.m.
New York at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.
---
