Scores and Schedule

Saturday's Games

CFL

BC 30 Saskatchewan 15

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 4 Houston 3, 10 innings

Seattle at Kansas City, ppd.

Baltimore 5 Detroit 2

Boston 4 Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 2 Cleveland 1

Texas 4 Minnesota 1

Oakland 5 L.A. Angels 0

National League

Chicago Cubs 7 Washington 4

L.A. Dodgers 7 N.Y. Mets 4

San Diego 5 Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 7 Miami 2

St. Louis 4 Cincinnati 1

Colorado 8 Philadelphia 5

San Francisco 5 Arizona 4 (10 innings)

Interleague

Milwaukee 3 Tampa Bay 0

---

MLS

Philadelphia 3 Dallas 1

Toronto 1 D.C. 1

Montreal 2 Orlando 1

Seattle 4 Minnesota 0

Chicago 4 New England 1

Houston 0 Salt Lake 0

Vancouver 2 Colorado 2

San Jose 2 Columbus 1

---

Sunday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 8-4) at Cleveland (Carrasco 10-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 3-9) at Boston (Fister 1-5), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Sanchez 3-1) at Baltimore (Jimenez 4-7), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Martinez 3-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 9-5), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 10-5) at Houston (Fiers 7-6), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 4-3) at Kansas City (Kennedy 4-7), 2:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 8-6) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 5-12), 3:37 p.m.

National League

St. Louis (Wainwright 11-5) at Cincinnati (Bailey 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Urena 9-5) at Atlanta (Sims 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 5-12) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 6-5), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 8-6), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 8-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 6-3), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 8-10) at San Francisco (Samardzija 6-11), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee (Nelson 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Archer 8-6), 1:10 p.m.

---

MLS

Los Angeles at Portland, 2 p.m.

New York at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

---

