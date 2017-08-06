Sports

Sidney Crosby welcomes Stanley Cup to Halifax for a third hometown celebration

The three-time Cup champion will celebrate his 30th birthday on Monday by parading the trophy through Halifax and Rimouski, Que.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby hoists the Stanley Cup during the team's Stanley Cup NHL hockey victory parade on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Pittsburgh. Crosby has confirmed he will mark his 30th birthday by once again parading the Stanley Cup around his hometown in Nova Scotia.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Gene J. Puskar

HALIFAX — Sidney Crosby is welcoming the Stanley Cup to his native Nova Scotia for a third time.

Phil Pritchard, the Cup's keeper, tweeted a photo of the Pittsburgh Penguins captain hoisting the trophy above his head beside an airplane in Halifax. 

Pritchard also shared a photo of Crosby placing a pink stuffed kitten on the Cup's rim while making the rounds at a local children’s hospital.

Crosby was also spotted chatting with seniors at a veterans' retirement home with the prize in tow.

The three-time Cup champion will celebrate his 30th birthday on Monday by parading the trophy through Halifax and Rimouski, Que. 

Crosby has shown off professional hockey's most prestigious trophy twice before in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., in 2009 and 2016.

