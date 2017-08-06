Sidney Crosby welcomes Stanley Cup to Halifax for a third hometown celebration
The three-time Cup champion will celebrate his 30th birthday on Monday by parading the trophy through Halifax and Rimouski, Que.
HALIFAX — Sidney Crosby is welcoming the Stanley Cup to his native Nova Scotia for a third time.
Phil Pritchard, the Cup's keeper, tweeted a photo of the Pittsburgh Penguins captain hoisting the trophy above his head beside an airplane in Halifax.
Pritchard also shared a photo of Crosby placing a pink stuffed kitten on the Cup's rim while making the rounds at a local children’s hospital.
Crosby was also spotted chatting with seniors at a veterans' retirement home with the prize in tow.
The three-time Cup champion will celebrate his 30th birthday on Monday by parading the trophy through Halifax and Rimouski, Que.
Crosby has shown off professional hockey's most prestigious trophy twice before in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., in 2009 and 2016.
