Sidney Crosby welcomes Stanley Cup to Halifax for a third hometown celebration

HALIFAX — Sidney Crosby is welcoming the Stanley Cup to his native Nova Scotia for a third time.

Phil Pritchard, the Cup's keeper, tweeted a photo of the Pittsburgh Penguins captain hoisting the trophy above his head beside an airplane in Halifax.

Pritchard also shared a photo of Crosby placing a pink stuffed kitten on the Cup's rim while making the rounds at a local children’s hospital.

Crosby was also spotted chatting with seniors at a veterans' retirement home with the prize in tow.

The three-time Cup champion will celebrate his 30th birthday on Monday by parading the trophy through Halifax and Rimouski, Que.