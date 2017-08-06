Spain's Gomez cruises to Montreal triathlon win ahead of Blummenfelt

MONTREAL — Five-time world champion Javier Gomez Noya of Spain won the ITU Montreal World Triathlon Series race on Sunday.

The 2012 Olympic silver medallist completed the 1.5-kilometre swim, 40-kilometre bike ride and 10-kilometre run in windy conditions in one hour 47 minutes 49 seconds.

Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway, who won in Montreal last year when it was a lower-level World Cup event, was second at 16 seconds off the lead while Richard Murray of South Africa was third in 1:48:42.

Two-time Olympic medallist Jonathan Brownlee of Britain was fourth in 1:49:04.

Gomez, Blemmenfelt and Brownlee were among a group of seven that had a 48-second lead on the peloton after the cycling leg. Murray battled his way up to take third place.