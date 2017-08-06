Urena, Wondolowski help Earthquakes beat Crew 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Marco Urena and Chris Wondolowski scored to help the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday night.

San Jose (9-9-5) has won two in a row after losing three straight. The Earthquakes have a four-game home win streak, their longest since winning six in a row in 2013.

Urena opened the scoring in the 42nd minute. Shea Salinas dropped a pass into the box to a charging Urena who cut inside to evade a defender and blasted it off the far post, into the net.

Wondolowski put away a cross from Tommy Thompson to make it 2-0 in the 56th minute. Thompson took a throw-in near the top-left corner of the box and raced toward the end line before finding Wondolowski who buried it in the top of the net.