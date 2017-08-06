Usain Bolt third in 100-metre final farewell at world championships

LONDON—It turned out to be one race too many for the world’s greatest sprinter, but the crowd that packed the stadium for Usain Bolt’s final 100 didn’t care: He was still the winner here.

American Justin Gatlin was booed for winning, and Bolt was cheered for coming in third.

Three-hundredths of a second was all that separated the medallists — 9.92, 9.94 and 9.95 seconds — in the 100-metre final at the world athletics championships, with young American Christian Coleman coming up the middle for silver.

“I lost the race to a great competitor, and I came third to a young kid that’s coming up. He’s talented and has a great future ahead of him, so no regrets,” Bolt said afterwards.

“I came out there and did my best. I was always going to end — win, lose or draw — and walk away because it doesn’t change anything in my career. I’ve done all I can do for the sport and for myself, so it’s time to go.”

Bolt has been such a star for so long that it’s hard to remember just how far he’s come from his start as a high school kid in the small town of Sherwood Content, an hour’s drive from Montego Bay on Jamaica’s northwest coast; a kid who loved cricket and soccer and, by all accounts, was only swayed to running by the prospect of winning.

And for a decade he’s been nearly unbeatable when it counts.

At 21, he set the world record with a 9.72-second run, but it would be his wins — and playful personality — at the 2008 Beijing Olympics two months later that really made him.

“(Bolt’s) a man who has taken the sport to a whole new level,” said the 21-year-old Coleman, who burst on to the sprinting scene with fast winning times at the NCAA championships, much as Canada’s Andre De Grasse did in 2015. “He’s been an icon of mine as I’ve grown up. It’s an honour to toe the line with him ... It’s an historic moment.”

But it’s hardly the one that the world of track and field wanted. A sport so intent on trying to clean up its public image when it comes to doping that it’s contemplating wiping out more than a decade of records now has a world champion with two doping suspensions in his past.

“It’s still Usain Bolt’s night,” said Gatlin, who knows well that the crowd of about 60,000 at London Stadium had hoped for a different outcome.

“He’s done so much for the sport. Win or lose, he’s the man and the first thing I did when I crossed the line and saw that I’d won, I paid homage to him because he deserves it,” the 35-year-old said.

“Bolt is an electrifying character who has run sizzling times, mind-blowing times and, throughout the years, he’s always kept it classy.”

That didn’t change, even on a night of great personal disappointment, and it was Bolt who stepped up to defend Gatlin’s right to be here and applauded the victory by a runner who was booed every time he stepped on the track.

“He’s done his time and he’s worked hard to get back to being one of the best athletes,” Bolt said.

Saturday night marked the first bronze medal that Bolt has ever won at the world championships. He started with two silvers — in the 200 and 4x100 relay — in 2007 when he was just 20 years old, and went on to win 11 gold medals.

Bolt said he believed he had one more victory in him, if only he could get a good start.

He couldn’t.

His start in the final was so bad that his famous ability to come from behind — at six-foot-five, he covers the 100 in fewer strides that his competitors — just couldn’t make up the difference.

For Canada’s De Grasse, knocked out with a hamstring injury this past week, this may well be remembered as the race that got away, with the eventual winning time seemingly within his range.

The crowd was on its feet from the moment Bolt took to the track for the final, and stayed there cheering for him long after the scoreboard showed him in an uncharacteristic spot.

It was a long stream of adulation for Bolt’s incredible, long-standing world-record times — 9.58 seconds in the 100, 19.19 in the 200 — along with his ability to rise above the endless doping scandals that have created cynicism around the sport and, perhaps most of all, his ability to enjoy every minute of it.

He looked like he was having fun racing when so many others made it look like a job or testosterone-fuelled showdown of big egos — his lightning-bolt pose, goofing around with mascots not just after races but before, including here with Hero the Hedgehog on his way to the call room for his final 100.

Bolt connected with fans in a way not many sprinters ever have.

That’s what brought Alex Archer, sporting his dual nationality with a Jamaican flag draped over his Canadian jacket, to London Stadium.

“He’s someone I can imagine would be really fun to hang out with,” Archer said. “It’s the end of an era, I remember watching him at the beginning when he first broke onto the scene.

“A win is a cherry on the top, but it’s not a deal breaker for me. I think he’s already proved what he needs to prove.”

That’s just what Bolt said.

“I’m done. I’ve proven to the world that I’m one of the greatest athletes and I don’t think tonight has changed anything,” he said.