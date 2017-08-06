Villa out-duels Wright-Phillips, NYCFC beats Red Bulls 3-2

NEW YORK — David Villa had his first MLS hat trick to help New York City FC beat the New York Red Bulls 3-2 on Sunday night.

Villa's third goal gave New York City (12-7-4) the lead for good in the 75th minute. He drew a foul in the area when Sal Zizzo was shown a yellow card for a high boot and then converted from the spot.

Villa opened the scoring in the 28th, beating a charging Luis Robles 1-on-1 and tapping a left-footer into the open net.

Bradley Wright-Phillips took a pass Sean Davis cut left and scored from top of the box in 41st minute and rolled in a perfectly placed cross from Tyler Adams from just outside the 6-yard box to give the Red Bulls (11-9-2) a 2-1 lead in the 64th.

Villa tied it in the 72nd minute, racing down the right side, cutting back to evade a defender and blasting it inside the near post.

The Red Bulls had their four-game win streak snapped.

Wright-Phillips has 10 goals in eight career games against New York City.