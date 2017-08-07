Are the Ottawa Senators (finally) going with the O?

The Ottawa Senators appear to be quietly moving away from the centurion logo (known among fans, with a mixture of affection and derision, as the “Senturion”) that they have used since they rejoined the NHL in 1992.



Over the weekend, fans (and a blogger at Silver Seven Sens) noticed changes being made to the organization’s branding. The main logo for the team’s website was changed to the heritage O—a logo that since 2011 has been the main feature on the Senators’ alternate jerseys.



Others pointed out that the same change had been made in the organization’s promotional emails, as well as to the centre-ice logo on the Canadian Tire Centre’s seating chart.



What’s more, the Belleville Senators—Ottawa’s new AHL affiliate team, starting in 2017—unveiled a new logo at the end of July, also moving away from the Senturion theme to a “heritage B,” a variation on the O.



“The Senturion is a perfectly predictable corporate mascot,” said Patrick Clark, a New York-based designer (and New York Rangers fan). “On the other hand, the Heritage O uses the most powerful and controversial colour pairings human history has to offer (black and red) that for better or worse inspire loyalty. … Add an ‘O’ for Ottawa and you’ve got a ready-made battle flag for your team or city to rally to.”



In March, the team’s CEO, Tom Anselmi, mused in an interview with Postmedia that the team might move toward adopting the heritage O logo, saying “that jersey has inspired a lot of people.”

On Twitter, fans have taken to using the hashtag #GoWithTheO to express support for the heritage O.



The Ottawa Senators declined Metro’s request for comment.



While the Senators have largely removed the Senturion from their online branding, it is likely not gone for good quite yet — this year’s new official Adidas jerseys, unveiled at the end of June, still featured the old logo.

