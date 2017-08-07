Barbora Strycova upsets Kristina Mladenovic in first round of Rogers Cup

TORONTO — Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic had the first upset of the Rogers Cup on Monday after downing No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 6-3.

The match took one hour 15 minutes to play at Aviva Centre.

Strycova, who is No. 26 in the world single rankings, broke her opponent six times and won 71 per cent of her first serve points.

Mladenovic smashed six aces but had five double faults and won just 16 per cent of second serve points.

The 24-year-old from France has been having a solid season, winning the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy earlier this year.