Collins' future with Falcons uncertain following suspension

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons coach Dan Quinn says Jalen Collins' second suspension for a violation of the league's policy on performance enhancers has caused a "broken" trust that could cost the cornerback his spot on the team.

Collins participated in Monday's practice after his 10-game suspension to open the season was announced on Sunday. It is the second straight year he has been suspended for the start of the season, following a four-game penalty in 2016.

Quinn says he and general manager Thomas Dimitroff will "take all the time we need" to decide Collins' future with the team.

Collins and Quinn addressed the team on the suspension. Collins told reporters "I know I let a lot of people down."

