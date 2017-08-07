Scores and Schedule
Sunday's Games
MLB
American League
Houston 7 Toronto 6
N.Y. Yankees 8 Cleveland 1
Boston 6 Chicago White Sox 3
Baltimore 12 Detroit 3
Minnesota 6 Texas 5
Seattle 8 Kansas City 7, 1st game
Oakland 11 L.A. Angels 10
Kansas City 9 Seattle 1, 2nd game
National League
St. Louis 13 Cincinnati 4
Miami 4 Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 5 San Diego 4, 12 innings
Washington 9 Chicago Cubs 4
Philadelphia 3 Colorado 2
San Francisco 6 Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 8 N.Y. Mets 0
Interleague
Tampa Bay 2 Milwaukee 1
---
MLS
Portland 3 Los Angeles 1
New York City FC 3 New York 2
Atlanta United FC 1 Sporting Kansas City 1
---
Monday's Games
(All times Eastern)
Ivan Hlinka Championship
At Bratislava, Slovakia
Canada vs. Russia, 9:30 a.m.
Slovakia vs. Finland, 1 p.m.
At Breclav, Czech Republic
United States vs. Sweden, 9:30 a.m.
Czech Republic vs. Switzerland, 1 p.m.
MLB
American League
Baltimore (Bundy 10-8) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 10-9), 10:07 p.m.
National League
Miami (O'Grady 2-1) at Washington (Scherzer 12-5), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Chacin 11-7) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 10-8) at San Francisco (Moore 3-11), 10:08 p.m.
Interleague
Detroit (Zimmermann 7-8) at Pittsburgh (Williams 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Suter 2-2) at Minnesota (Santana 12-7), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Martinez 7-9) at Kansas City (Kennedy 4-7), 8:15 p.m.
---
