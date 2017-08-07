Sports

Scores and Schedule

Sunday's Games

MLB

American League

Houston 7 Toronto 6

N.Y. Yankees 8 Cleveland 1

Boston 6 Chicago White Sox 3

Baltimore 12 Detroit 3

Minnesota 6 Texas 5

Seattle 8 Kansas City 7, 1st game

Oakland 11 L.A. Angels 10

Kansas City 9 Seattle 1, 2nd game

National League

St. Louis 13 Cincinnati 4

Miami 4 Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 5 San Diego 4, 12 innings

Washington 9 Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia 3 Colorado 2

San Francisco 6 Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 8 N.Y. Mets 0

Interleague

Tampa Bay 2 Milwaukee 1

---

MLS

Portland 3 Los Angeles 1

New York City FC 3 New York 2

Atlanta United FC 1 Sporting Kansas City 1

---

Monday's Games

(All times Eastern)

Ivan Hlinka Championship

At Bratislava, Slovakia

Canada vs. Russia, 9:30 a.m.

Slovakia vs. Finland, 1 p.m.

At Breclav, Czech Republic

United States vs. Sweden, 9:30 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Switzerland, 1 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore (Bundy 10-8) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 10-9), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Miami (O'Grady 2-1) at Washington (Scherzer 12-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Chacin 11-7) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 10-8) at San Francisco (Moore 3-11), 10:08 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit (Zimmermann 7-8) at Pittsburgh (Williams 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Suter 2-2) at Minnesota (Santana 12-7), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martinez 7-9) at Kansas City (Kennedy 4-7), 8:15 p.m.

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular