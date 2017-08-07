Sounders bring back Lamar Neagle from DC United

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders brought back midfielder Lamar Neagle in a trade with D.C. United on Monday.

Seattle re-acquired Neagle for his fourth different stint with the club. Neagle played for the Sounders in 2009, 2011 and from 2013-15, appearing in 116 MLS matches for Seattle during that time. The 30-year-old native of Federal Way, Washington, is fourth in club history with 26 goals.

Neagle also spent time with Montreal in MLS and played briefly with Norwegian club IFK Mariehamn.